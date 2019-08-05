Felix Annan named Kotoko captain

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has been named the new skipper of Asante following the departure of Amos Frimpong.
The position of Kotoko's captain has been vacant since the departure of Amos Frimpong to Guinean side AS Kaloum.
The 24-year-old’s appointment was revealed when the team called on life patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday, ahead of their trip to Nigeria to face Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League first round of qualifier on August 10.
Felix Annan will be assisted by Emmanuel Gyamfi and Augustine Sefa.
“Being the leader of this team is always a great honour,” Annan, who was No.1 in Kotoko's run to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, said as reported by Footballmadeinghana.
“I will do everything to serve the club.
"It’s not an easy task but I’m ready to give my all."
Annan joined the Porcupine Warriors from WAFA in 2015.
