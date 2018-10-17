Fenerbahçe to name Ghana star Andre Ayew as new captain

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are set to name Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew the new captain of the club following his superb leadership skills.The coach of the outfit Philip Cocu is keen to appoint Andre Ayew the new captain, a few months after joining the club on loan from English relegated side Swansea.
The gaffer is said to have told the Ghanaian, “I have one request, I want you to become the leader of the team. Everyone respects you,” Fotomac quoted Cocu.
“You will play various offensive roles also on the field."
He has scored two goals for the club this season and is expected to take over the armband from goalkeeper Volkan Demirel.
The 28-year old is currently the deputy captain of the Black Stars of Ghana.