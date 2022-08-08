Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo joins Multimedia

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Sports Journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has joined Multimedia Group, PrimeNews can confirm.

The Sports journalist who announced his departure from Accra-based Citi FM and TV has been unveiled by Multimedia Group.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for me. Some of my mentors in the industry, like Karl Tufuoh, Michael Oti Adjei and Ernest Koranteng, have all passed through Joy; I’m thrilled by the prospect of taking the same stage as they did and showing what I’ve got,” says Fentuo.

“Joy Sports already has some of the finest in this space on board – from experienced ones like Gary [Al-Smith], George [Addo Jnr] and Nathaniel [Attoh] to the bright young talents of Muftawu [Nabila] and Owuraku [Ampofo] – and I can’t wait to work with all of them.”

In a post shared via his social media pages on Sunday, August 7, Fentuo Tahiru said he is grateful to his former employers.

He indicated that the platform afforded him the opportunity to learn and grow his craft adding that the years spent there were some of the amazing times in his life.

His post read ” I’ll like to say thank you to @Citi973/@CitiTVGH for an amazing last 5 years. It’s been a wonderful place to learn and grow and I’m grateful for all the opportunities the platform afforded me. It’s been an honor and a privilege. Thank you so so much”.

Fentuo joined Citi FM from Kumasi-based Ultimate FM five years ago.

This was after he led a stellar coverage of the 2014 World cup by Ultimate Radio

Before he was leaving Citi FM/TV he rose through the ranks to become the Sports Editor for one of the biggest Media entities in Ghana.

 