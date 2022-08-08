Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo joins Multimedia

Sports Journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has joined Multimedia Group, PrimeNews can confirm.
The Sports journalist who announced his departure from Accra-based Citi FM and TV has been unveiled by Multimedia Group.
“This is an exciting new opportunity for me. Some of my mentors in the industry, like Karl Tufuoh, Michael Oti Adjei and Ernest Koranteng, have all passed through Joy; I’m thrilled by the prospect of taking the same stage as they did and showing what I’ve got,” says Fentuo.
“Joy Sports already has some of the finest in this space on board – from experienced ones like Gary [Al-Smith], George [Addo Jnr] and Nathaniel [Attoh] to the bright young talents of Muftawu [Nabila] and Owuraku [Ampofo] – and I can’t wait to work with all of them.”
In a post shared via his social media pages on Sunday, August 7, Fentuo Tahiru said he is grateful to his former employers.