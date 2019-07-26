FIFA approves Normalisation Committee statutes

FIFA have approved the statutes proposed by the Normalization Committee, clearing the way for a new constitution of the Ghana FA.
According to reports, the approval came in within the last 24 hours and the Clubs will be notified soon. With the statutes approved by FIFA it means it won't take long for the Normalisation Committee to organise elections.
The Normalisation Committee were last year instituted by FIFA in conjunction with Government of Ghana to run the daily affairs of the FA, review the statutes and organise elections following the ban placed on former President Kwesi Nyantakyi.
