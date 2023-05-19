FIFA reveals 2026 World Cup logo

FIFA has officially revealed the official logo for the 2026 World Cup, the logo reveal ceremony was held at Griffith Observatory on Wednesday. Canada, Mexico and the United States will play host to the tournament.
The logo was unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo Nazário. Infantino emphasised that the global celebration of football will be a 104-game opportunity for football to bring the world together.
The new logo features the official FIFA World Cup trophy in the middle on a background of the year ’26’ in bold.
This marks the first time that a FIFA World Cup trophy was used in the logo of the official tournament.
“It is a very special and emotional night marking what the next world cup will be, with a message of togetherness and unity,” the FIFA President said during the announcement.
“Football unites the world and has to also unite the younger generation in a world which seems to be more and more divided,” he added.
Infantino also shared this moment on Instagram saying, “This is a new World Cup for a new era. It is a game changer.
Through FIFA World Cup 2026, we welcome you to the biggest moment in history, a moment that brings the whole world together. And we want everyone to be united, to be seen, to bring your beliefs and identities so we play this tournament together. We are going to bring the whole world together like never before.
The world will stand still and watch what happens in the three amazing host countries. 🇨🇦 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 #WeAre26!”