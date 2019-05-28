Florentino Perez: 'We've been trying to sign Hazard for years'

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is hoping Chelsea star Eden Hazard joins the La Liga giants in the off-season.

Hazard has been linked with Madrid throughout the season and the Belgium international is now reportedly set to swap Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu in a €130million deal.

Perez was reluctant to talk about Hazard as Chelsea prepare for the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku but the Madrid boss hailed the 28-year-old attacker.

"How are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final?" Perez replied during his interview with Onda Cero's El Transistor. "We've been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven't achieved it yet. "I'd really like Hazard to come to Real Madrid and really hope he does. He is one of the best footballers."

It is set to be a busy transfer window for Madrid, with head coach Zinedine Zidane poised to overhaul a side that finished third in La Liga and bowed out of the Champions League in the last 16.

The club has once again been linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, while it has emerged that Sergio Ramos could be set for a shock departure from the club.

There's also a decision to make regarding James Rodriguez, who sees his two-season loan to Bayern Munich expire.

Perez, who denied Atletico Madrid's wantaway star Antoine Griezmann has been offered to Madrid and said the club have not received offers for Gareth Bale, added: "We're not thinking about players.

"We have to meet with Zidane and see what we want to do. We have to buy and sell. I won't talk about any player."

Source: goal.com