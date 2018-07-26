Former Aduana striker Nathaniel Asamoah joins FC Banants

Former Aduana Stars striker Nathaniel Asamoah has joined Armenian side FC Banants.
The player joined on a free transfer after his deal with Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana expired.
The move was made possible by ProBall management who are good at securing deals for players.
Asamoah is not new to the European terrain as he had a spell with Red Star Belgrade six years ago.
The player said he was convinced to join Banants by his Ghanaian compatriots Kwasi Sibo and Edward Kpodo.
Nathaniel Asamoah joins FC Banants in Armenia - https://t.co/CievAJTIvZ - #ProBall pic.twitter.com/IMqLxf2SPV— ProBall Management (@ProBallMgt) July 26, 2018
“When I learned about the possibility of moving to Armenia, I started studying the club and saw that there were two Ghanaian players here – Kwasi Sibo and Edward Kpodo.
They only told me good things about Banants and I decided to move here,” Asamoah said after completing the deal.
“It’s nice to have a fantastic playground here and a wonderful atmosphere to play football. So far, everything is fine,” Nathaniel Asamoah in his first interview with Banants
“I came here to impress and play football. I do not want to make any predictions about my speeches, but I believe that I will play a game better.”
“As a forward, I hope that I can score many goals and help my team to reach the greatest heights,’’ he concluded.
Read also:Fenerbahce announce Andre Ayew deal
Asamoah 28, has been a journeyman in football having played for Kotoko, Medeama, Aduana among others.
He has made eight appearances for the Black Stars.