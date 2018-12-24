Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah's mum passes on

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah's mother has been confirmed dead at the age of 73 years on Saturday.The mother of "Tornado", Madam Comfort Afua Aidoo passed on over the weekend which has led to the nullification of the commemorative football gala.
Appiah cancelled the gala which was set to take place at the Wembley Park, Kotobabi.
Speaking to Daily Graphic last week Monday, the former skipper said the football gala was to bring his former teammates, and other Ghanaians players together coupled with some fun. However, the death of his mother seems to have changed the mind of Appiah.
“Today is my birthday and I should be celebrating but instead I’m mourning. Mourning the very person who gives me so much love and joy. For I always see 24th December as a day to celebrate you instead of me because you made it possible.
“This day was never complete without me showing you how much I love and appreciate all you have done for me. There was no birthday without the kiss on your cheeks.
“Why you chose to leave me the same week I celebrate my birthday is what I’m struggling to understand,” said the Crestfallen former footballer.