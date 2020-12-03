Four Ghanaian officials to partake in WAFU Cup of Nations

Four Ghanaian officials have been selected for the 2020 WAFU Cup of Nations in Benin.
The quartet include Mark Addo (General Coordinator), Alex Kotey (referee instructor), Benjamin Sefah (Referee), and Patrick Papala (Assistant referee).
They will depart Accra on Thursday, December 03, 2020. The 2020 WAFU Zone B tournament, originally scheduled for Togo in November, has now been moved to Benin.
The tournament will run from Saturday, December 5 to Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Ghana's Black Satallites who will be participating in the tournament have drawn in what can be termed the ‘group of death’ alongside Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in Group B.
And Black Satellites captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has shared that he aims to lead the team to glory in the upcoming tournament.
“As the captain of the side, I am eager to ensure that we achieve success in the tournament in Togo as well as all the other international assignments that we will be engaged in from next year”, Afriyie said.
“We have been in camp for over a month now preparing for the WAFU tournament, and, our technical team have been of great assistance to us, taking us through our paces.”
“With what I have observed so far, I can confidently conclude that all the boys in camp are focused on the task ahead and, I am confident that we will return to Ghana with the trophy at the end of it all”.