Friendly: Amos Frimpong starts as Black Stars take on Mauritania

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named his starting lineup to face Mauritania in an International friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Thomas Partey and Lumor Agbenyenu, are the only players to have started the game against Kenya.
Kwesi Appiah made nine changes to his side and Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong will get the chance to make his debut.
Ghana's XI against Mauritania
Lawrence Ati(GK), Amos Frimpong, Lumor Agbenyenu, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Thomas Partey(c),Alhassan Wakaso, Alfred Duncan, Ernest Asante, Kwesi Appiah,Jeffrey Schulpp
The game starts at 4: 30 pm.
