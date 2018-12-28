From Spain: Fabregas 'very close' to terminating Chelsea contract

Cesc Fabregas is very close to the termination of his Chelsea contract. As reported by Spanish daily Marca, the Spaniard is working on this solution with Chelsea and everything could become official in the next few hours.
If everything goes as planned, Fabregas will be able to join any other team without problems, without having to wait until next June, when his agreement with the English club was set to expire.
With this, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man could pursue a new European project after being overlooked by coach Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge.
AC Milan have been interested in the player for some time, but Monaco are trying to overcome the competition of the Rossoneri and are looking to take advantage of the strong relationship between the player and their coach Thierry Henry.
However, it seems to be a difficult deal for the Ligue 1 side, seeing the position in the table and struggles they have been through this season.
