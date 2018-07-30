Gadayi And Sarfo Ansah shine at Accra edition of GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

The Legon Sports Stadium was once again made usable and brought alive by the organisers of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2018 when the Accra Edition was held at the quarter completed Sports Directorate facility at Okponglo.
The climax of the event was the Men’s Final which saw 9 top class local sprinters lining up and indeed they ran an amazing race which the officials found difficult to declare the winner after several photo shots evidence and electronic timing, it was given to sensational 17-year-old Edwin Gadayi.
Later it was determined a draw timed 10:22secs as Sarfo Ansah came in strongly, so they shared the honours as each went home with 1,500ghc from individual sponsors. Emmanuel ‘Booker T’ Oduro from the Ashanti region was third in 10:33secs.
In the ladies seniors, Mary Boakye aka ‘Jetter’ came first in 11:72 secs, with Latifa Ali second in 11:76secs and Cecilia Afianyo was third timed 12:00secs.
The young budding sprinters like Gifty Oforiwaa, Rasmina Owoo, Forgive Fiase, Eunice Amagble, Abigail Amankwah, Samuel Gyasi, Mark Danso, Jacob Samali, Hakeem Fatau, Solomon Hammond, Bossman Pinkah, Solomon Odonkor and Rhoda Boye showed promise for the future.
All the first places got $1,200 from Mr. Yoofi Grant of GIPC, and those who climbed the podium got products from the sponsors; GNPC, adidas, Indomie, Pippas Gym, Moringa King, Global Media Alliance, Wrenco and Kriate Lync.
This is the full result:
GHANA FASTEST HUMAN ACCRA OPEN MEET28/08/18 @ UG SPORTS DIRECTORATE STADIUM
U-10 (BOYS) 60metres
1st. Elvis Agyeman, Ashanti (8.34)
2nd. Hakeem Fatawu, Greater Accra (8.59)
3rd.Jacob Samani, Greater Accra (8.87)
U15(GIRLS)
1st. Diamond Kusime, Ashanti (12.57)
2nd. Agbokpah Stella, Eastern (12.68)
3rd.Doris Afriyie, Ashanti (13.08)
U-15 (BOYS)
1st. Danso Mark, Eastern (11.26)
2nd.Gyasi Samuel, Ashanti (11.65)
3rd.Ayo Balima, Ashanti (11.73)
U10 (GIRLS)
1st. Rhoda Boye, Greater Accra (8.43)
2nd. Abigail Amankwah, Ashanti (8.44)
3rd. Eunice Amankwah, Greater Accra (8.87)
U-18 (BOYS)
1st. Solomon Odonkor, Greater Accra (10.68)
2nd. Bossman Pinkrah, Greater Accra (10.93)
3rd. Hammond Solomon, Greater Accra (11 14)
U-18(GIRLS)
1st. Oforiwaa Gifty, Ashanti (12.14)
2nd. Owoo Rasmiah, Greater Accra (12.34)
3rd. Forgive Fiase, Greater Accra (12.50)
SENIORS (FEMALES)
1st. Boakye Mary, Ashanti (11.72)
2nd. Ali Latifa, UCC (11.76)
3rd. Cecila Ashinyo, Central (12.00)
SENIORS (MALE) HAND TIME
1st. Sarfo Ansah, UDS (10.22)
2nd. Edwin Gadayi, Ashanti (10.22)
3rd. Emmanuel Oduro, Ashanti (10.33)
Source: Sammy Heywood Okine