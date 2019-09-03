Galatasaray sign Radamel Falcao

Galatasaray have signed Colombia striker Radamel Falcao on a free transfer and have completed season-long loan signings of Brighton forward Florin Andone and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.
Falcao, 33, was reportedly greeted by 25,000 fans in Istanbul on Sunday as he arrived to complete a move from Monaco.
He joins the 22-time Turkish champions on a free transfer.
Galatasaray say they have paid a loan fee of 700,000 euros to sign Andone.
The Romanian joined Brighton on a five-year deal from Deportivo La Coruna in June 2018.
Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: "We wish Florin well for the season ahead, we have the option of a recall in January and we will closely monitor his progress."
Gabon international Lemina has not featured for Southampton this season.
The 26-year-old joined Saints from Juventus in 2017 and has made 52 appearances.
Falcao, who signed from Atletico Madrid for a reported £50m in 2013, scored 83 goals in 139 games for Ligue 1 club Monaco.
After having loan spells with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea between 2014 and 2016, the Colombian has been a regular for Leonardo Jardim's side.
Turkish champions Galatasaray won their 22nd league title last season and are eighth in the Super Lig after Friday's win over Kayserispor.
Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Steven Nzonzi joined on loan from Roma earlier this summer and fellow midfielder Jean Michael Seri signed loan from Fulham, with Ryan Babel joining on a free transfer from the Cottagers.
