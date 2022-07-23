GBA sends goodwill message to Isaac Dogboe ahead of Joet Gonzalez fight

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has wished Isaac Dogboe who is the current North American Boxing Federation (NABF) champion, the very best of luck to clinch the number one (1) WBO title contender in his upcoming bout against Joet Gonzalez.
Isaac Dogboe (25-2- 15kos) is billed to take on Joet Gonzalez(27-2-15kos) at the Grand Casino Hinckley, Minnesota, the USA on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
The GBA has been monitoring Dogboe’s training regime and does not doubt his ability to use this fight as a springboard to another world title fight slot.
The GBA is highly optimistic Isaac Dogboe will successfully win this fight which will be a fundamental step closer to becoming a two-time world champion and continuing his vision of winning many more successes in the ring.
The GBA president, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, the entire Executive Board Members, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union, and well-Wishers of the boxing Fraternity wish Isaac Dogboe the very best of luck.
As the statutory body in charge of regulation, promotion, organization, and development of Boxing in Ghana, we promise to support you both physically and spiritually for you to win this crucial fight for mother Ghana.
The GBA is by this goodwill message wishes to encourage all Ghanaians, especially the Boxing fraternity to remember Isaac Dogboe in their prayers to help him triumph in the ring on Saturday.
Isaac(The Royal) Dogboe, we know you will fight tirelessly for mother Ghana and lift our flag very high.
Best sporting regards.
GBA