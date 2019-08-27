George Afriyie pleads with gov't to come to aid of Ghanaian clubs competing in Africa

Okyeman Planners owner George Afriyie is calling on the government to come to the aid of Ghanaian clubs in CAF inter clubs competitions as its difficult for teams to compete financially with their peers.
Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold are Ghanaian representatives in Africa this season and both have progressed to the next stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.
Afriyie who is a GFA presidential hopeful says if the government can take care of travelling expenses of the clubs it will go a long way to help them as they bid to restore the lost glory.
“We should all plead with the government to come and assist the clubs representing us in Africa this season. At least if they are able to take the cost of travel of the various teams or provide them with air tickets when they travel, it will be of immense help to these clubs”
Earlier this year, the government of Ghana announced monetary packages of $200,000 and $150,000 for Ghanaian clubs who qualify for the group stages of any of CAF club competitions.
The money is given as a source of motivation for the clubs to perform in Africa and hoist the flag of Ghana.
The statement signed by the sector Minister, Isaac Asiamah read, “As part of the efforts to support Football Clubs that qualify to play in continental competitions, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of Government has decided to boost Clubs that qualify to the Group Stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions with an amount of Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($200,000) and One Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars ($ 150,000) respectively”.