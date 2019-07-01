German Embassy grants Richard Senanu visa to go under the knife

The German Embassy in Ghana has granted Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu a visa to enter the country for his surgery after an earlier denial.
Senanu who got injured 5 month ago in Kotoko’s victory over Zesco United in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup was initially denied visa entry to Germany due to uncertainty surrounding his documents.
A competition the Porcupines couldn't make it past the group stages.
But a source close to the club has disclosed that Senanu has finally been granted visa permission and will be able to travel to Germany for the surgery.
The player will be travelling alongside Kotoko's nurse Emmanuel Osei Owusu on Wednesday. He is expected to be out for six weeks for rehabilitation.
Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League after emerging winners of the Normalisation Committee's Special Competition.
