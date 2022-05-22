GFA announce new date for Eleven Wonders vs Hearts of Oak clash

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced a new date for the Premier League matchday 30 encounter between Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians were scheduled to travel to Techiman to play as guest to Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday, May 22 but advice from the Public Health Department of the Ghana Health Service had the game called off by the GFA.

According to the GFA, the match will now be played on Wednesday, May 25.

Hearts of Oak are 4th on the league table with 47 points while Eleven Wonders lie 16th after 29 matches played.

Below is a full statement from the GFA: “The Ghana Premier League Match day 30 game between Eleven Wonders FC vs Hearts of Oak SC at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 25, 2022.”