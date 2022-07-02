GFA announces date for 28th Ordinary Congress

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, has fixed Thursday, August 18, 2022 for the Ordinary Session of Congress.
Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019 states that "the Executive Council shall fix the date and venue for a meeting of Congress. The Members shall be notified in writing at least ten (10) days in advance".
The decision was taken at Tuesday’s Council meeting held at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.
The GFA Statutes provides that "Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season".
In compliance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of GFA at least seven (7) days before the stipulated date of the meeting of Congress.
This Convocation shall contain the Agenda, the Activity Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents.
The event will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.
The 2022/23 Premier League will commence on the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12, 2022.