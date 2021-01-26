GFA announces date for second transfer window

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a statement today have announced that the second transfer window will open next month.
In a statement, GFA said that the second transfer window will open on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
The country's football governing body also confirmed the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window will be opened on Friday, February 12.
READ ALSO: Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 10: Aduana stun Kotoko, Dreams too strong for Liberty
Read the full statement below
"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second window registration for the 2020/21 season will be opened from 00:01am on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 and close at exactly 11:59pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
However, the International Transfer Window and the Domestic Transfer Window will be opened from 00:01 on Friday, February 12 and close at exactly11:59 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Clubs are to note that applications which do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.
All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players within these stated dates. Kindly note that there SHALL BE NO extension of the deadlines."