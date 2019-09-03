GFA Congress: NC directs persons implicated in Anas' exposé to step aside

The Normalisation Committee have sent a directive telling all persons implicated in Anas Aremayaw Anas documentary titled 'Number 12' not to make their way to the GFA Extra Ordinary Congress on Thursday, September 5.

In a release, the NC is reminding its members of a decision taken on June 5, 2018 at the M-Plaza Hotel about the implicated persons still holds.

"Pursuant to the GFA Executive Committee decision at its meeting held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the M-Plaza Hotel, Accra that all persons implicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose on the Football titled 'Number 12' should step aside until the GFA Ethics Committee decides on their conduct; therefore members are being reminded that the directive is still in force and should be respected." "We look forward to welcoming you to the Congress."

With the interim body tenure of office coming to an end in the latter part of this month, the Dr Kofi Amoah-led committee have called for Congress on September 5 where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new FA Presidency will be announced.

Relatedly, Dan Kweku Yeboah has resigned from his post as the GFA Normalization committee spokesperson.

According to the sports broadcaster, he tendered in his resignation letter to the leadership of the NC on Friday, August 30 and left the post due to personal reasons.