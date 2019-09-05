GFA Congress: NC proposes reduction of the number of delegates for Congress

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association has proposed a reduction of the number of delegates for Congress from 124 to 120.
This figure signifies an amendment from the earlier proposal of 98 which was met by a lot of objections by the clubs before today’s meeting.
So the new proposal is 120. This is, however, awaiting approval or disapproval.
The proposal which is article 26 of the GFA revised Statutes, allocated 2 slots for each Premier League club, making it a total of 32 votes for the top division clubs, 8 for elite Women’s League Competition, “5 of which should be women” and 48 delegates restored for Division One League Clubs.