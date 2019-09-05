GFA Congress: NC proposes two terms of office for President

The Normalisation Committee have proposed a two-tenure of office for the new GFA president.
This was revealed by member of the NC Naa Odofoley Nortey at the ongoing Congress as part of the reforms been considered and approved by FIFA.
Originally, there was no specific term limits for the Presidency, but the new proposals presented by the NC, which is subject to Congress approval will see elected President spend two terms of four years, whether consecutively or otherwise after which the president cannot stand again.
Former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi lasted 15 years in office before he was banned from football-related activities following Anas expose "Number 12".