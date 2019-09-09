GFA elections: Normalisation Committee to act as elections committee

The Normalisation Committee have confirmed that they will be acting as the Elections Committee for the upcoming GFA presidential elections.
The information follows the recent adoption of the new statutes proposed by the interim body which has paved way for the football fraternity to go to the polls to elect a leader for the new regime.
An elections committee was expected to be named this week to start the process of electing the new boss of the football governing body.
In a press statement, however, the Normalization Committee has stressed that their members will be playing the roles of the elections committee whiles refuting reports suggesting that a different committee has been set already.
"The GFA Normalisation Committee’s attention has been drawn to inaccurate media reports that it has made appointments to the Elections Committee for the upcoming elections."
"The NC wishes to inform all stakeholders that these reports are false and should be disregarded."
"Pursuant to Article 79.2 (Transitional provisions) of the newly adopted Statutes of the GFA, members of the Normalisation Committee of the GFA shall act as the Elections Committee for the upcoming GFA presidential and executive council elections."
"As part of its duties as stipulated in Article 5 of the Elections Regulations, the NC acting as the Elections Committee is empowered to organise, run and supervise the elections."
"The NC will soon announce its roadmap and elections Calendar."
SIGNED
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT
READ ALSO: