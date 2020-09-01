GFA holds Congress today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today hold its 26th Ordinary Congress at the GFA Technical Centre (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram).
The gathering is coming on after several postponements following the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic.
Ahead of its 26th Ordinary Congress, GFA have cautioned delegates that anyone who does not comply with the Covid-19 directives with not be allowed entry.
A statement read: The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform members and all stakeholders that the Association will fully comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols at the 26th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday.
Thermometer guns, hand-washing buckets, hand sanitizers and other Personnel Preventive Equipment will be provided at the Congress which will be held at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) at Prampram on Tuesday.
Strict security measures will be enforced at the venue from the entrance to the main hall to ensure that Members of Congress, Invited Guests and the accredited Media men and women go through the health and safety procedures put in place successfully.
Only accredited representatives nominated by Members of Congress will be allowed into the Congress premises in accordance with the Social Distancing Protocols.
Participants are therefore urged to come early on Tuesday to ensure a successful Congress.
Delegates are kindly reminded that No Mask No Entry!