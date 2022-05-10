GFA invites Bechem United, Hearts of Oak officials over betting allegations

The GFA has invited Mr Kingsley Owusu Achau (President of Bechem United FC) and Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah (Board Member of Hearts of Oak SC) to assist with investigations aimed at protecting the integrity of the game.
In an interview with Asempa FM on 19th April, 2022, the President of Bechem United made comments in relation to match manipulation and betting activities by Premier League clubs.
On his part, Alhaji Moro Brimah said in an interview with Starr FM on Friday, 22nd April, 2022 that betting activities by some club officials are done to better the financial situations of their respective clubs.
All cases of match manipulation and betting are contrary to the provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019, GFA Premier League Regulations 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.
The GFA has reminded both officials that the FIFA and GFA Code of Ethics impose duties on participants in football to assist the Association and FIFA in eradicating such ills from the game- the Duty to Disclose and the Duty to Cooperate.
Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah is scheduled to meet the GFA on Thursday May 12,2022 at 2pm while Mr Achau is expected to be at the GFA Secretariat on the same day at 3pm.