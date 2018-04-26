GFA not in crisis-Frank Nelson

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak and Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Frank Nelson has debunked assertions that the FA is in crisis.
These reports of the FA being in crisis comes on the back of the sacking Vice President of the association George Afriyie.
"I will debunk the fact that the FA is in crisis, I believe we have capable hands to stare the affairs of Ghana Football".
"The President announced his displeasure to continue working with his Vice, it is not something you can contest because it is an appointed position and not voted for",
"If he Kwesi Nyantakyi says he does not want to work with George Afriyie there is nothing that can be done about it", he spoke in an interview played on Accra based Asempa FM.
