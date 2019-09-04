GFA Presidency: Aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah calls out opponents to bring manifesto

GFA Presidential aspirant Nana Yaw Amponsah is calling on his opponents ready to lead Ghana football to bring out their manifesto.
The astute football administrator is among the personalities contesting for the country's football governing body top seat after former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned following the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
According to the Phar Rangers owner, his manifesto is already out and his opponents should do same so that Ghanaians will know the policies they plan to implement when given the nod for the top seat.
"I came out as far back as two years ago when president Kwesi Nyantakyi was there."
"I brought my manifesto, I have still been pushing by sharing my message with the football family and they are receiving it very well."
"I am happy people are coming out officially to declare their intent and I am also waiting for their blueprint on how to develop Ghana football."
"I have said that we should all bring out our blueprint and see which one is best amongst all, also portions can be taken from each other own so that whoever wins will have a solid document to work with to take Ghana football forward."
On Monday Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt E. S. Okraku was the latest to declare his intention to contest the GFA Presidential elections when nominations are opened after personalities like Osei Kweku Palmer, George Afriyie among others have made known their readiness to steer the affairs of football in the country.