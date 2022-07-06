GFA Technical Directorate outlines upcoming coaching courses

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association want to inform all stakeholders particularly Coaches who haven’t renewed their License that, registration remains to be ongoing for the assorted CAF License refresher courses.
The upcoming Refresher Courses are in step with the brand new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher teaching courses for all licenses each two (2) years after acquiring the licenses with out which the licence expires or turns into invalid.
Fees for the License A Refresher Course is pegged at Two Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC2,500), License B and C is pegged at Two Thousand Cedis (GHC2,000) and Thousand Five Hundred Cedis (GHC1,500), respectively.
The charge contains feeding for the 5 (5) days, lodging, T-shirts and different studying supplies that will likely be supplied in the course of the course.
Coaches are reminded to take the refresher courses critically because it is part of the Club Licensing standards for the 2022/23 season.
Interested Coaches ought to kindly go to the Association website or contact the Directorate to choose a kind for registration.