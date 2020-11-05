Prime News Ghana

GFA to launch 2020/21 season today

By Vincent Ashitey
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will launch the 2020/21 season today, November 05, 2020 at the studio of Max TV at 6 pm, PrimeNews can confirm. 

The launch of the season is part of a plethora of events put together to usher in the new season.

The Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.

The second tier competition, Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, while the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.

Clubs have stepped up preparations ahead of the upcoming season as they have engaged in a series of friendlies to keep up in shape.

Meanwhile, the domestic transfer window for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which opened on Saturday, August 15, closed on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Below are the full transfer moves by each of the 18 teams in the league:

ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS

Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo, Karim Alhassan, Alhassan Sunday, Mujeeb Hakeem, Arnold Mensah Abbey.

ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK

Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Enock Addo, Benjamin Nana Yeboah (GK), Franklin Owusu, Daniel Yeboah

ADUANA STARS Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng, Bright Adjei, Sam Adams, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Alex Asamoah, Kofi Owusu, Richard Mpong, Kenneth Owusu

ASHANTIGOLD SPORTING CLUB

Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah, Johnson David Yeboah, Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou, Kamaradini Mamudu, Abdul Bashiru

BECHEM UNITED

Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Francis Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire

BEREKUM CHELSEA

James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye, Edward Kpodo, Stephen Sarfo, Collins Ameyaw, Mohammed Gouni

DREAMS FOOTBALL CLUB

Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif, Solomon Twene

EBUSUA DWARFS

Godwin Adikah,George Asamoah

ELMINA SHARKS

Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei, Rashid Sulley, James Bissiu

INTER ALLIES

Ali Issah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey, Taufiq Shaibu

KARELA UNITED

Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey

KING FAISAL

Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah, Gideon Offei Ofori, Enoch Morrison, Daniel Yemoh, Frank Manu, Daniel Okine

KUMASI ASANTE KOTOKO

Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie

LEGON CITIES

Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe

LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame, Fuseini Mohammed

MEDEAMA SPORTING CLUB

Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed

TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS

Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey, Abdul Zakaria Mugeez, Prince Okraku, Adu Boahene, Abdulai Ibrahim, Samuel Boakye

WAFA

Baffour Kyei