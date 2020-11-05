GFA to launch 2020/21 season today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will launch the 2020/21 season today, November 05, 2020 at the studio of Max TV at 6 pm, PrimeNews can confirm.
The launch of the season is part of a plethora of events put together to usher in the new season.
The Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020.
The second tier competition, Division One League kicks off on December 3, 2020, while the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.
Clubs have stepped up preparations ahead of the upcoming season as they have engaged in a series of friendlies to keep up in shape.
Meanwhile, the domestic transfer window for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season which opened on Saturday, August 15, closed on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Below are the full transfer moves by each of the 18 teams in the league:
ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS
Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo, Karim Alhassan, Alhassan Sunday, Mujeeb Hakeem, Arnold Mensah Abbey.
ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK
Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Enock Addo, Benjamin Nana Yeboah (GK), Franklin Owusu, Daniel Yeboah
ADUANA STARS Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng, Bright Adjei, Sam Adams, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Alex Asamoah, Kofi Owusu, Richard Mpong, Kenneth Owusu
ASHANTIGOLD SPORTING CLUB
Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah, Johnson David Yeboah, Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou, Kamaradini Mamudu, Abdul Bashiru
BECHEM UNITED
Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Francis Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire
BEREKUM CHELSEA
James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye, Edward Kpodo, Stephen Sarfo, Collins Ameyaw, Mohammed Gouni
DREAMS FOOTBALL CLUB
Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif, Solomon Twene
EBUSUA DWARFS
Godwin Adikah,George Asamoah
ELMINA SHARKS
Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei, Rashid Sulley, James Bissiu
INTER ALLIES
Ali Issah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey, Taufiq Shaibu
KARELA UNITED
Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey
KING FAISAL
Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah, Gideon Offei Ofori, Enoch Morrison, Daniel Yemoh, Frank Manu, Daniel Okine
KUMASI ASANTE KOTOKO
Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie
LEGON CITIES
Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe
LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame, Fuseini Mohammed
MEDEAMA SPORTING CLUB
Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed
TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS
Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey, Abdul Zakaria Mugeez, Prince Okraku, Adu Boahene, Abdulai Ibrahim, Samuel Boakye
WAFA
Baffour Kyei