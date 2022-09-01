GFA to supply football boots to Premier, Division One League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that they’ve agreed with Puma to supply Ghana Premier League and Division One League clubs with boots for the next four years, as announced at the GFA Congress at Prampram.
Each club will get thirty pair of boots per season for the next four seasons. The GFA is expected to deliver 540 pair of boots to the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs each season.
The forty-eight DOL clubs are expected to receive 1,440 pair of boots every year.
The GFA and Puma will supply 1,980 pair of boots to the Ghana Premier League and Division One League clubs.
The Ghana Premier League will start on 9th September after the Ghana Football Association released fixtures for the season.