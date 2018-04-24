GFA Update: Kwesi Nyantakyi to submit list of nominees for vice

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has agreed to appoint a new Vice for the GFA after the Association relieved George Afriyie of his duties as his vice.
The Executive Committee of the FA today held a meeting where it was announced that George Afriyie will not continue as the FA Vice.
In the latest update, Executive Committee Member, Kojo Yankah suggested at the meeting that President Nyantakyi appoints a new vice since he and George Afriyie hadn’t been on good terms.
The President obliged and said he will bring his nominations for selection & approval after a meeting at the Jubilee House.
Read also:BREAKING NEWS: GFA Vice President sacked
Per the GFA statutes in accordance with Article 30.3, the President has the right to appoint his vice.
George Afriyie has worked with Kwesi Nyantakyi since 2015 after he took over from Fred Crentsil.