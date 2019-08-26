Gh¢509,480 gross not enough - Kotoko CEO George Amoako

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako says his outfit pocketing Gh¢509,480.00 as gross is not enough.
Asante Kotoko recorded the said amount in their CAF Champions League return match against Kano Pillars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.
However, the National Sports Authority is yet to make deductions from the amount recorded at the stadium.
Speaking to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, George Amoako said, "There are questions marks with the gross of Gh¢509,480.00.
"For me, it is not enough," he added.
The Porcupine Warriors secured a passage to the next round of the elite competition with a 2-0 victory to qualify on a 4-3 aggregate.
Goals from Kelvin Andoh and Emmanuel Gyamfi booked Asante Kotoko’s ticket to the next stage where they have set up a clash with Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel next month.
The Porcupines qualification comes at a cost as striker Naby Keita is expected to miss the Etoile following his red card in the 94th minute on Sunday.
Songne Yacouba who has returned to training by will be a welcome boost as he will be expected to fill the void created by Naby Keita.
The Tunisia side defeated Hafia FC of Guinea 7-1 in the second leg last Saturday to progress on 8-3 aggregate. They will make a trip to Ghana to play the first leg on September 14 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Kotoko will be expectant of a massive crowd to destabilise their opponents as favourable results in the first will be a good omen for them.
