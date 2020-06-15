GHALCA to hold elections after Covid-19 restrictions

Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has said their inability to announce a roadmap for elections of new executives is due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19.
A statement signed by the GHALCA Chairman said that their scheduled meeting for last April was unable to hold due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and urged members to remain calm during these difficult moments.
“We wish to apologise for any inconvenience suffered by our members for the delay and again wish to reiterate our commitment to see the programmes through as soon the restrictions are removed.
“We wish to thank you for the patience and tolerance members have demonstrated in these trying moments,” Mr Kudjoe Fianoo said.
The statement said that all outstanding end of year accounts have been duly audited and ready for presentation to members at congress when restrictions are lifted.
The statement added that GHALCA are in talks with the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth Sports to find the way forward for our football amid the Coronavirus pandemic.