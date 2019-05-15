Ghana 2023 African Games: Ministry of Youth and Sports and Hungarian Olympic Committee Forge Partnership

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Hungarian Olympic Committee on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 held deliberations in Budapest, Hungary, on the sidelines of the Ministry's international engagements towards ensuring that the 2023 African games to be held in Ghana is a success.
The Ghanaian delegation led by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto held series of meetings including one with the President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Mr Krisztián Kulcsár as both parties explored best practices, partnerships and activities that can be deployed towards the organization of the African Games.
Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto thanked the Hungarian Olympic Committee for their readiness to support Ghana and indicated that the Ministry through the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), looks forward to working with them as they implement the various transformative proposals they have discussed.
Other members of the delegation include Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Frank Quist and Sports Consultant, Mr Magnus RexDanquah.
