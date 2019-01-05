Ghana defender Andy Yiadom excels in Reading's loss to Manchester United

By Haruna Mubarak
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom
Ghana defender Andy Yiadom

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom starred for Reading in their loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Yiadom was a thorn in the flesh of Manchester United this afternoon but unfortunately, did not complete his day with a goal as United beat Reading 2-0 to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Manchester United won their fifth straight game under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they beat Reading in the FA Cup - but there was VAR confusion in the first half.

Fred's goal was ruled offside but United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Juan Mata in the build-up.

The Spaniard scored from the spot before Romelu Lukaku doubled their lead of the home side.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian defender came close to reducing the deficit with a well struck shot in the 45th minute but Romero parried the ball away as the host held firm to win the game after full time.
 

United now head to Dubai for training before facing Tottenham on 13 January.

