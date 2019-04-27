Ghana defender John Boye secures French Ligue 1 promotion with Metz

It was all joy and ecstasy as Ghana defender John Boye secured Ligue 1 qualification with Metz on Friday night after a 2-1 away win over Red Star FC.
Metz travelled far away to Stade de Paris, to beat Red Star FC 93 at home by 2-1 to cement their name in the 2019/20 French Ligue 1 season.
The Black Stars defender played a key role in the process, providing an assist for the final goal that earned them the qualification.
Habib Diallo opened the scoring for the travellers in the 11th minute to put the home side on a knife’s edge.
But Red Star managed to fight back for an equalizer on the stroke of half time through Ismael Camara.
But a 90th-minute assist by John Boye ensured Opa Nguette hit the back of the net on the brink of full time to end an ecstatic evening.
John Boye played the entire duration of the game for Metz.
Metz after the win accumulated 34 points, enough to top the Ligue 2 table and qualified for next season’s Ligue 1 challenge.
This will be the second time John Boye has inspired a club to secure top-flight qualification.
He guided Sivasspor into the Turkish Super Lig two seasons ago.
Source : Footballmadeinghana