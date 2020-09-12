Ghana FA extends Beach Soccer clubs registration deadline to Friday 18th September

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended the deadline for beach soccer clubs in Ghana to complete and submit their application/registration with the association.
This would allow clubs ample time to prepare the required documents and details for a smooth transition to the GFA electronic system.
It would be re-called that beach soccer clubs were poised to commence the registration process before Covid-19 halted the workshops and training seminars.
The Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has held meetings with the General Secretary of the FA Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo as well as competions and club licensing officials in their desire to conclude a smooth transition from the existing template to the new GFA electronic system.
The new deadline date is set for Friday 18th September 2020.
Currently, 26 Beach Soccer teams have indicated their readiness to become full fledged Beach Soccer clubs.
Source: Dennis Mensah for Beach Soccer News