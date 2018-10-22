Ghana FA secretariat set to open today

The Ghana FA secretariat will open for official business today, Monday 22, October 2018 after four months of its closure.
The secretariat will re-start full operation with staff expected to commence their various works.
For some time the GFA and its officials were accused of perceived corrupt practices by the media and sections of the public but without concrete evidence
The speculation of corruption had been so rife that a hint about the showing of the video by the Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, on June 6 and 7, 2018 generated a lot of interest among Ghanaians.
The aftermath of the video show led to the resignation of Mr Nyantakyi, while the government also started processes to dissolve the association.
The Normalization Committee has finished putting the building in good condition after painting and cleaning the place for work to commence.
The office was handed to the Committee by the Ghana government late last month.
Latest sports news in Ghana