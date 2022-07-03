Ghana Football Awards 2022: See red carpet photos

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko won the most awards at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Football Awards.
The event, which took place at the Grand Arena, Conference Centre saw Alexander Djiku also win the Foreign-based Footballer of the Year and Footballer of the Year awards.
The Strasbourg defender beat competition from Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to clinch the top prize.
AS Roma’s Felix Afena Gyan was also named the winner of the Odartey Lamptey Future Star award on the night.
READ ALSO: 2022 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners as Alexander Djiku crowned Player of the Year