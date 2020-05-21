Ghana football will change totally after covid-19 crisis - Palmer

Tema Youth bankroller Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer believes that Ghana football will not be the same after the Covid-19 crisis.
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the majority of the football world to a standstill as governments across the globe attempt to tackle the outbreak of Covid-19.
All football competitions in Ghana has been suspended since March as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases as at Thursday, May 21 is 6,269 with 1,898 recoveries and 31 deaths.
Speaking on the effects of Covid-19 on football clubs in Ghana with Happy FM and GTV Sports+, Palmer said the virus has exposed the financial frailties of clubs.
"There will be no way we will be back to where we left off after this pandemic. As we speak, clubs are owing players salaries because the revenues from gate proceeds that some use to pay players are no more."
Meanwhile, Sports Writers Association of Ghana President Kwabena Yeboah is doubtful the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League will be played again.
The ace broadcaster believes in the wake of the spike in coronavirus numbers government will not give GFA the green light to restart the league.
"There is no way the GFA on its own can start the league without a direct government intervention from government and from all indication it doesn't look like as if the government is determined to allow our league to start within the contest of even the hike in the numbers of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent times."
He added that clubs will go extinct if the league is cancelled.
‘Even when the league was in full flight, the clubs suffered a great deal. Embarrassingly in Ghana, some of our players take home a poultry 100 dollars at the end of the month and you will just wonder how they will survive on that. If the league is cancelled, I bet you that quite a number of our teams could be extinct,” he told Joy FM.