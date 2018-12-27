Ghana legend Essien impressed with Maurizio Sarri' work at Chelsea

Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has praised Maurizio Sarri’s early impact at Stamford Bridge.
Essien has highlighted the amount of limited time the Italian manager was afforded to get Chelsea to the level they are currently on.
''Sarri came in and didn't really have much time," Essien told Daily Express.
Chelsea appointed the former Napoli manager as late as 14 July 2018, just 26 days ahead of the league’s start on 10 August.
''He had to go straight into pre-season but he came in and bought some good players. They've been doing very well and everyone is buying into his system and how he wants his players to play,” Essien added.
