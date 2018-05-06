Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah scores in Kasimpasa win

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah scored his fifth goal of the season as Kasimpasa beat Trabzonspor 5-2 in a Turkish Super Lig game.
The midfielder who is on loan from Spanish side Atletico Madrid provided an assist when his rebounded free-kick was turned home by Egypt star Trezeguet to give them the lead in the 22nd minute.
Kasimpasa took the lead after just 11 minutes through Mbaye Diagne but Filip Novak equalized for the home team six minutes later.
In injury time before the half-time whistle, Mensah connected home from inside the box after Trézéguet's cutback cross found him unmarked to give them a 3-1 lead.
Mensah was making his 29th league appearance.
Bernard Mensah has been in top shape for the Turkish side and the club expressed an interest to sign the Ghanaian permanently.