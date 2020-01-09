Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori signs for Swedish side AIK

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has completed a move to Swedish side AIK on a four-year contract to stay at the club until December 2023.
The midfielder rejoins the Swedish side where he played 101 competition matches for them between 2013 and 2016.
Ofori, spent last season on loan at MLS side New York City FC after struggling to break into the Stuttgart team.
READ ALSO: StarTimes secures TV right for Ghana Premier League
However, the versatile midfielder returns to where it all started in his European adventure to rediscover the form that saw him move to Germany.
"This is happening because God made it possible and I am grateful to Him always."
"I cut my professional teeth at AIK, and I have come to the realization that the path of Ofori and the path of AIK will forever be in sync."
"I'm walking back to the team with a spring in my step and trusting God to make my return a fruitful one. I'm coming back with a melange of assertiveness, selflessness and dedication."
"Another opportunity to represent the team I love; a team that will forever be a part of my story, and I wouldn't trade this moment for anything else."
"AIK is home and I am happy to be back home," Ebenezer Ofori told the club's website.
Ebenezer Ofori has featured 9 times for Black Stars, scoring a solitary goal.