Ghana move to 50th in latest FIFA rankings

The Black Stars of Ghana, have moved to 50th in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola ranking for the month of May.
The latest ranking saw Ghana move from 51st to joint 50th with fellow African nation Cameroon.
Ghana’s total point accumulation, which stood at 603 from last month, however, remains unchanged since the Black Stars did not participate in any friendlies.
On the African continent, Ghana move to 7th position, together with Cameroon.
Tunisia continue their dominance as they sit first followed by Senegal and DR Congo.
On the world rankings, Germany maintains their spot at the top, whiles Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina making the top 5.