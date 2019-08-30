Ghana national teams call-ups a complete joke - George Afriyie

George Afriyie, ex-vice president of the Ghana Football Association believes call-ups to national teams are a complete joke because it is highly influenced by external forces for selfish reasons which are having a negative impact on the sports.
According to the Okyeman Planners owner, the best of talents are not representing the nation in the various national teams because of lobbying by some top officials.
He adds that national team coaches have been given a free hand to operate hence calling players who do not warrant to wear Ghana jerseys.
"The things that we see in our football today, we shouldn't pretend people would just want to give money to certain journalists to hype players so they get called up to the national team [without reason] meanwhile they [players] cannot perform. These things must stop," Afriyie told Happy FM.
"Everybody must understand that Tamale City FC and Edusua Dwarfs FC players can also play for the national team. Can't you see the recent call-up?
"People are just working for their selfish interest, not for the interest of the country or the football in this country. If we did same, by this time we would be billionaires.
"Call-ups to the national teams is a complete joke because previously, if coaches invited players, management subjects the list to scrutiny and you have to justify why you called a certain player and not any other player."
Criteria for selection of players for national duty has been a long-standing topic, amid several bribery and corruption allegations. Among the theories, many believe, selections are also influenced by top-ranking FA officials associated with some major clubs in the country.
This month's announcement of U20, U23 and Black Stars B rosters for the African Games, the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers and the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifiers, respectively, was no exception.