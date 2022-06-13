Ghana Premier League matchday 33 wrap: Great Olympics silence Hearts of Oak, WAFA pip Wonders

Accra Great Olympics silenced their city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 3-0 in the penultimate match of the season at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.
The win has now increased their chances of finishing in the top four after moving to the 6 spot with 47 points – 2 points adrift of 4 placed Karela United. Yussif Abdul Razak grabbed a brace for the Dade Boys before Amos Acheampong added the third goal to sink Hearts of Oak in Accra.
In Berekum - Sylvester Simba gave Dreams a priceless away win after he scored in the first half to give the Still Believe lads a 1-0 win against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.
In Obuasi – AshantiGold came from behind to beat Bechem United 2-1 at the Len Clay stadium. Emmanuel Avornyo opened the scoring for Hunters before John Josiah Andoh and Richard Osei Agyemang wrapped things up for the Miners.
Michael Enu gave Bibiani Gold Stars a precious away win at the Dormaa Park following a 1-0 win over two-time champions Aduana FC.
In Sogakope - Konadu Yiadom proved decisive for WAFA as he scored the only goal of the match against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the WAFA Park.
Real Tamale United gave their relegation fight a boost after they pip King Faisal 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Park in Tamale. Ronald Frimpong scored in the second half to give the Tamale lads a slim home win.
Elsewhere in Accra - Legon Cities and Karela United sold a barren game at the El Wak stadium on Sunday.
Finally, in Tarkwa – Medeama SC came from a goal down to beat Accra Lions 2-1 at the Akoon Park. Darlington Gyan Fosu and Vincent Atinga scored for Medeama while Abdul Rashid Abuakar netted for Accra Lions.