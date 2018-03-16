Ghana Premier League to face another court injunction?

The start of the Ghana Premier League this weekend could be delayed again as there could be another court injunction.
Despite the Accra High court dismissing Great Olympics request to put an injunction on the league and given the GFA the green light to start, there could yet be more twist to the issue.
This is because a concerned football fan and a whistleblower, Enock Yarboi, has revealed that he has filed a case against the GFA in a Tema court and the FA has been properly served with an injunction to stop the league from going ahead.
In a statement released by Enock Yarboi on Thursday, March, 15 2018, it read that it will be illegal for the GFA to start the league this weekend and they face contempt of court if they do so.
The League is schedule to start this weekend at all various League centres.