Ghana's aim is winning five medals at Commonwealth Games-Deputy Sports Minister

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Pius Enam Hadzide says team Ghana are aiming at winning a minimum of five medals in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
Ghana won just two medals in the last Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow but the deputy minister is hoping Ghana improves to win more.
“We are confident that we can improve on our performance at the last commonwealth games in Glasgow where Ghana won two medals,"
"We are anticipating to win a minimum of five medals, our athletes and coaches have assured us that they would work hard to achieve this modest expectation of ours,” he told the media at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In short send-off ceremony that was held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday 12, March 2018, the deputy minister revealed that Ghana is operating on the theme “From Gold Coast to Gold Coast for gold”.
The first two badges of athletes have departed the country to Australia and the next contingent is expected to fly out soon.
Ghana has been participating in almost all Commonwealth Games since attaining independence and have won about 60 medals, hoping to add more this year as the country participates in 12 sporting disciplines.
Read also: Ghanaian Weightlifter wins three medals at Africa Championship
The games are scheduled to start on the 4th of April to the 15th of April in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.