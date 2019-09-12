Ghana's Justice Anin Yeboah named on FIFA reforms taskforce for African football

Ghanaian Supreme Court judge, Justice Anin Yeboah, has been named as part of a group set up by football’s world governing body, FIFA, to accelerate ongoing reforms at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The joint CAF/FIFA Reform Taskforce, comprising Justice Yeboah (chairman of FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee), Mali’s Abdoulaye Diop, Hossam El Shafei of Egypt, Janet Katisya of Kenya and Martin Ngoga of Rwanda was inaugurated on Tuesday at CAF's Cairo headquarters by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad after which it held their first meeting to discuss the three main areas of cooperation identified under the joint CAF-FIFA roadmap.
Both Infantino and Ahmad stressed the importance of the group in shaping the future of African football given the challenges facing CAF for which it requested FIFA’s intervention.
“There are obstacles that we faced that resulted in our request for assistance. That's why we also need you, the independent experts. Together we will move forward,” said CAF’s Malagasy boss, Ahmad.
Infantino also has high expectations of the committee.
“If this CAF/FIFA cooperation succeeds African football will be even more envied around the world. You members of the task force are the foundation from which the future African football will be built. We count on your support, your passion and innovation,” the world football chief noted.
At its maiden meeting, the Taskforce discussed issues centred on auditing, underlining transparency in all of CAF’s operations, the necessity for the highest standards of compliance, effective and professional organisation of competitions, growth and development of African football, as well as advancement and support for CAF’s 54 Member Associations.
Other important issues touched on football safety and security, African football governance and revenue generation for the continent’s competitions and events.
Meanwhile, the CAF-FIFA leadership and senior management will continue their activities today when they meet with the CEOs of some of Africa’s top football clubs, including George Amoako of Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko, to share ideas on improving the continental club competitions.
Source: Graphiconline