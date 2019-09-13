Ghana's Solomon Asante named USL Player of the Month

Phoenix Rising FC forward Solomon Asante has been named the USL Championship’s Player of the Month for August.
The Ghanaian in the month of August notched 6 goals and registered three assists in to aid his outfit record six consecutive victories over the course of the month.
“It’s an honor being recognized for my input, but this great achievement wouldn’t have been possible without my coach and the entire playing body.
Therefore, I dedicate this award to them and also thank them for making me a better player.”
The award is his second personal accolade of the season after he picked it up in June this year. The former TP Mazambe attacker beat off competition from Cristian Parano and Matt Van Oekel.
Solomon Asante has scored 21 goals and 14 assists in this current season.
Jordan Ayew wins Crystal Palace player of the month award
Jordan Ayew has been voted as the club's ManBetX Player of the Month for August, his first such award for Crystal Palace.
The 28-year-old has two goals from his three appearances in the league so far, scoring the winner in the Eagles' last league outing against Aston Villa, as well as bagging the crucial opener for the club's historic victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Upon receiving the award, Ayew was quick to share his appreciation towards the fans for their support: "I want to thank them, and everyone at the football club. I am grateful and this is a good thing, but it is just the beginning. It gives me more energy and desire to work harder for this football club."